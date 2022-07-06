Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Request CM To Make Provision For Recruitment Of 'Agniveer' As Forest Guards: Bihar Minister

Neeraj Kumar Singh, the state’s environment minister, said that states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh have already announced supportive measures for the ‘Agniveers’ post-retirement from services, and suggested that the NDA government in Bihar should follow suit.

undefined
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:23 pm

Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said he will write to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking reservation for ‘Agniveers’ as ‘forest guards’ in the state on their retirement, notwithstanding the JD(U)’s opposition to the short-service appointment scheme for armed forces. Singh, the state’s environment minister, said that states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh have already announced supportive measures for the ‘Agniveers’ post-retirement from services, and suggested that the NDA government in Bihar should follow suit.

“I will soon send a letter to the CM seeking reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of ‘forest guards’ and ‘foresters’. I have asked officials of the environment department to prepare a detailed note on this. Several state governments have already announced that Agniveers, after serving a limited period in armed forces, will be given preference in police forces and other departments,” the minister told on Wednesday. Violent protests over the scheme had broken out in the state last month, with Army job aspirants blocking roads and setting fire to trains and buses seeking its immediate rollback.

Related stories

IAF Receives 7.5 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath Scheme; Closes Registration

Fresh Plea Against Agnipath Presented in Apex Court

AAP Sends Rs 420 To PM Modi In Protest Against Agnipath Scheme

The CM has maintained silence over the whole issue thus far, but his party’s national chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh had urged the Centre to reconsider the Agnipath scheme. “There should not be any confusion over this scheme. Our central leadership has already made it clear that this scheme is good for the youth of the country. Several states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have already announced supportive measures for the Agniveers,” he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Agnipath Scheme Agniveers Forest Guard Assam Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Haryana Arunachal Pradesh Uttarakhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government