National

Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge

Kharge referred to the Modi government scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing."

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo
info_icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Wednesday that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.

He referred to the Modi government scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing."

"You are giving five kg, if INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka," he added.

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards as Kashmiri villagers stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of India's general election in Gund, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 13, 2024. - AP/Dar Yasin
Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370

BY Naseer Ganai

In a campaign speech recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had pitched for more employment opportunities for youngsters, saying the Modi government's scheme to provide free ration to the poor every month was not a solution.

"This will not build your future, this won't make you self-reliant," she had said.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government's free ration scheme in every political rally. The party has even mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

Yadav has also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of ration distributed to the poor will be improved if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Article 370 Supreme Court verdict - null
Silence Reigns In Kashmir As Supreme Court Upholds Article 370 Abrogation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge
  2. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  3. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  4. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  5. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
Entertainment News
  1. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  2. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  3. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  5. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
World News
  1. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  2. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  3. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  4. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  5. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete