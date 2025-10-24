Wife Of Deceased ASI Claims Senior Cops Shielding Corrupt Officers, Demands CBI Inquiry

Santosh Lathar alleged her husband took his life amid harassment by senior officials trying to shield corrupt officers after IG Puran Kumar’s suicide.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wife Of Deceased ASI Claims Senior Cops Shielding Corrupt Officers, Demands CBI Inquiry
Wife Of Deceased ASI Claims Senior Cops Shielding Corrupt Officers, Demands CBI Inquiry
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Santosh claimed IG Puran Kumar’s family and others tried to block action against corrupt officers.

  • She alleged her husband, ASI Sandeep Lathar, died by suicide due to pressure from the same group.

  • In her complaint, she demanded a CBI probe and scrutiny of assets of all those involved.

An FIR filed in the suicide case claims that Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar was "forced" to commit himself by "undue pressure" from Amneet P. Kumar, the widow of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, MLA Amit Rattan, and two other police officers.

The FIR was filed in response to a complaint made by Lathar's wife, who made grave accusations against her brother, the Bathinda Rural MLA, and IAS officer Amneet Kumar.

Earlier this month in Chandigarh, Puran Kumar also took his own life.

Santosh, Sandeep's wife, has also requested that the entire incident be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rattan and Amneet Kumar were unavailable for comment.

On October 14, ASI Lathar, who was assigned to the Rohtak cyber unit, is said to have shot himself. In a note he left behind, he accused the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also worked in the same district, of corruption.

He had also mentioned Puran Kumar's wife, a prominent administrator in Haryana, in a six-minute video.

The arrest of IG Puran Kumar's gunman, head constable Sushil Kumar, was facilitated by ASI Lathar.

Related Content
Related Content

Sushil Kumar was taken into custody in relation to a case concerning a spirits contractor's bribery complaint. The contractor claimed that while Sushil Kumar was assigned to Rohtak, he had applied for Rs 2.5 lakh using Puran Kumar's name.

On October 7, Puran Kumar, 52, who had just been assigned to the position of Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak, shot himself in the head at his Chandigarh home.

Puran Kumar claimed in a "final note" that senior police officers in Haryana had harassed him and discriminated against him based on his caste. The police have filed a case in this regard.

After his wife, Santosh, submitted a complaint, a separate case of abetment of suicide was launched on October 15 in relation to the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar.

IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, Bathinda Rural MLA Rattan, Puran Kumar's assailant Sushil Kumar, Sunil, another police officer assigned to the Rohtak IG office, and an unidentified individual were all named in the FIR.

Santosh claimed that Sunil Kumar, another police officer assigned to the IPS officer's office in Rohtak, Sushil Kumar, Puran Kumar's gunman, and others "were continuously pressuring and threatening" her husband both before and after the corruption case was registered.

To avoid government action against them, Puran Kumar's family and "some other corrupt officers" were exerting "undue pressure" to stop these proceedings and were seeking action against "honest officers", she said.

"Because of this, IG Puran Kumar committed suicide. IG's wife Amneet P Kumar and her brother, Amit Rattan, did not get the post-mortem of Kumar's body done in order to put pressure on the government to arrest honest officers and employees of the police department..." she claimed.

Santosh said that while Sushil Kumar was arrested, others were yet to be arrested. She added that this is why her husband, ASI Sandeep Lathar, committed suicide.

"This is why my husband took this extreme step and ended his life. This is a fight between honest and corrupt officers," she wrote in the complaint.

Santosh asked authorities to look into the properties owned by them and the accused to determine "who is corrupt and who is honest". "There should be a CBI probe into the entire episode," she said. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  2. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PAK-W, SL-W Campaign Comes To An End In Colombo

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  2. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  3. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  4. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  4. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trump And Xi Meet In Bid For Elusive US–China Trade Deal

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. From Turmoil To Tomorrow: Can Bangladesh’s 2026 Elections Bring Stability?

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama