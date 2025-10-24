Wife Of Deceased ASI Claims Senior Cops Shielding Corrupt Officers, Demands CBI Inquiry

Santosh, Sandeep's wife, has also requested that the entire incident be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rattan and Amneet Kumar were unavailable for comment.



On October 14, ASI Lathar, who was assigned to the Rohtak cyber unit, is said to have shot himself. In a note he left behind, he accused the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also worked in the same district, of corruption.



He had also mentioned Puran Kumar's wife, a prominent administrator in Haryana, in a six-minute video.