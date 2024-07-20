'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday blasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "arrogance" in the Lok Sabha despite his party's defeat in the 2024 general elections.
Shah was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Jharkhand's Ranchi, saying that the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are not able to accept their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
Questioning Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's arrogant conduct in the Parliament, Shah asserted that such behaviour was not even displayed by leaders who won the elections with two-thirds majority.
"Many become arrogant after winning, but this is the first time I'm seeing such arrogance after a defeat...You must have seen Rahul Gandhiji's conduct in Parliament... This arrogance is not reflected even after winning two-third of seats," Shah said.
Sharpening his attack at the grand old party, the Union Minister asked why they were showing such arrogance when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the elections with full majority, adding that the BJP's total number of won seats was more than the combined figures of the Congress in 2014, 2019 and 2024.
"We won for the third consecutive term, yet these leaders refuse to accept their defeat," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Home Minister highlighted that the people had showered support for the BJP in the general elections, choosing Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.
Shah also slammed the opposition INDIA bloc and the grand old party for their alleged involvement in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, appeasement and dynastic politics, and endangering national security.
Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress party won 99 seats, which was a jump in improvement for the grand old party in comparison to its 2019 tally of 52 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 240 seats in the 2024 polls.