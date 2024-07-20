National

'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha

Shah asserted that such behaviour was not even displayed by leaders who won the elections with two-thirds majority.

Amit Shah (L) Slams Rahul Gandhis (R) Conduct In The Lok Sabha |
Amit Shah (L) Slams Rahul Gandhi's (R) Conduct In The Lok Sabha | Photo: X/@BJP4India/@RahulGandhi
info_icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday blasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "arrogance" in the Lok Sabha despite his party's defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Shah was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Jharkhand's Ranchi, saying that the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are not able to accept their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Questioning Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's arrogant conduct in the Parliament, Shah asserted that such behaviour was not even displayed by leaders who won the elections with two-thirds majority.

"Many become arrogant after winning, but this is the first time I'm seeing such arrogance after a defeat...You must have seen Rahul Gandhiji's conduct in Parliament... This arrogance is not reflected even after winning two-third of seats," Shah said.

Sharpening his attack at the grand old party, the Union Minister asked why they were showing such arrogance when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the elections with full majority, adding that the BJP's total number of won seats was more than the combined figures of the Congress in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

"I want to tell Congress leaders from this dais that NDA got full majority in this election and the BJP alone bagged 240 seats. Everyone knows who won the elections and who formed the government. The entire INDIA bloc could not amass 240 seats. So why this arrogance?" Shah asked.

"We won for the third consecutive term, yet these leaders refuse to accept their defeat," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Home Minister highlighted that the people had showered support for the BJP in the general elections, choosing Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Shah also slammed the opposition INDIA bloc and the grand old party for their alleged involvement in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, appeasement and dynastic politics, and endangering national security.

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress party won 99 seats, which was a jump in improvement for the grand old party in comparison to its 2019 tally of 52 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 240 seats in the 2024 polls.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Nahida Akter Removes Vishmi Gunaratne After Fifty
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
  3. The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  5. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  2. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  3. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
  5. Eddie Howe Relays 'Unwavering Commitment' To Newcastle Amid England Job Links
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  2. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  3. No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny
  4. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
  5. Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  2. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  3. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  4. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
  5. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate