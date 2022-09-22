Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Why Raids Against PFI, Asks Samajwadi Party MP

A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.  

Shafiqur Rahman Barq
Shafiqur Rahman Barq File Photo

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 6:04 pm

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Thursday questioned multi-agency raids against the Popular Front of India in the country, asking what is their crime and why people associated with it are being arrested.

"Like all other institutions of the country, the PFI is also an institution. This organisation is fighting the problems faced by Muslims of the country. Why are their people being arrested," Barq asked interacting with reporters.

"What is their crime," he added. Barq also supported the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and said it is being carried out to unite the country.  

"It is a good initiative to stop the destruction of the country. All opposition parties should support it. This will benefit the opposition. If everyone fights together, the BJP government will go away," he said.

-With PTI Input

