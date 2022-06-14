West Bengal: Situation Remains Peaceful In Areas Of Protest Against Remarks on Prophet Mohammad, Heavy Police Deployment

Situation in parts of West Bengal, which had witnessed arson during protests against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, remained peaceful on Tuesday with heavy police deployment continuing in the violence-hit areas, police said.

More than 200 people have been arrested and 42 cases registered in connection with the violence since June 9. "The situation in West Bengal is peaceful and there is no information of any untoward incident. Our senior officers are in the districts," ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim told PTI.

Raids and patrolling by policemen were conducted in the violence-hit areas in the last night and a few more arrests were made, he said. FIRs have been registered against accused people in Howrah, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South 24 Parganas districts, which witnessed violence since Thursday.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in place in Howrah, besides Beldanga in Murshidabad and Bethuadahari in Nadia till June 15. Internet services have been resumed in Howrah from Monday but continue to remain suspended in Beldanada till June 15, the police officer said.

A decision on the resumption of internet services in Bethuadahari will be taken after reviewing the situation there, a senior official of the state home department said. Meanwhile, RPF and GRP personnel have been deployed at various railway stations of the state to avoid any untoward incident and disruption of train services.

The Kolkata Police made elaborate security arrangements for a programme by the minority community in the Esplanade area here to protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries.

