Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Logs 229 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

The bulletin said the state now has 1,885 active coronavirus cases, with 86 of them being under hospital treatment. In the past 24 hours, 7,548 samples were tested. 

West Bengal Logs 229 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality
West Bengal Logs 229 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:41 am

West Bengal logged 229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday pushing the tally to 21,09,677, the state health department said in its bulletin. One more death due to the virus infection was also reported during the day as the total number of fatalities went up to 21,484, the bulletin said.

On Monday, the state had registered 117 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. Altogether 215 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday taking the total number of cured people to 20,86,308.

The bulletin said the state now has 1,885 active coronavirus cases, with 86 of them being under hospital treatment. In the past 24 hours, 7,548 samples were tested. The positivity rate was 3.03 per cent.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Active Covid Cases West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run