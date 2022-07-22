West Bengal Logs 2,486 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

West Bengal's coronavirus tally increased to 20,79,491 on Thursday after 2,486 more people tested positive for the infection, the state health department said. Six more deaths due to the disease also raised the toll to 21,300 during the day.

The state had on Wednesday recorded 2,455 new Covid-19 cases and six fresh fatalities. Altogether 3,124 patients recovered from the infection in the state on Thursday taking the total number of cured people to 20,30,436, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases now is 27,755. West Bengal tested 15,311 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(With PTI Inputs)