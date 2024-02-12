West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s convoy on way to tension gripped Sandeskhali was stopped by TMC supporters on Monday.
The tension has gripped Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district after local women recently accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of sexual harassment.
They also held protests demanding Shahjahan’s arrest. TMC leader Shahjahan is reportedly on-the-run.
The authorities have imposed ban on large gatherings in Sandeshkhali by imposing section 144 in the area.
TMC supporters who stopped Bose’s convoy held protests against the Centre for not releasing funds, which has been the focus of a long-standing impasse between the
TMC-led West Bengal government and the BJP-headed Centre. The videos showed TMC supporters around the convoy and showcasing posters to the vehicles amid chaos.
Governor Bose later said that he would speak to the locals.
Earlier, Bose cut short his Kerala trip on Sunday for his visit to Sandeskhali. He landed at Kolkataá Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport on Monday morning and started his journey en route to Sandeskhali.
"I was in Kerala. When I heard the shocking story of Sandeshkhali, I cut short my scheduled and (planned to visit) Sandeshkhali to know the real messages of the locals over there," he said.
West Bengal BJP MLAs are also slated to visit the village today, where Section 144 banning large gatherings was imposed. The Left parties have called for a strike in Sandeshkhali on Monday.
Meanwhile, a team of the West Bengal Women's Commission visited in Sandeskhali and spoke to several women in the area who had levelled sexual harassment charges against Shahjahan and his aides.
Smriti Irani targets Mamata Banerjee:
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the allegations against her party leader Shahjahan, who is on-the-run presently.
Irani said it for Banerjee to answer about the whereabouts of Shahjahan.
“Can we as citizens be mute spectators? Who is this man who has been charged by the women of Sandeshkhali of mass rape of Bengali Hindu women? Till now everybody was wondering who is Shahjahan Sheikh (TMC leader). Now, the question that Mamata Banerjee has to answer is - where is Shahjahan Sheikh?” she said.