Weather Updates, July 9: Landslides Block Hundreds Of Roads In HP, Uttarakhand; 85 Dead In Assam Floods

Heatwave days are gone in India but monsoon mayhem has hit parts of the country with the rains in some parts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, disrupting local train services, flight operations on Monday and six more people dying in this year's flood in Assam, taking the total death toll to 85.
Delhi-NCR residents, meanwhile, are waking up to windy and pleasant mornings with the air quality also reaching 'satisfactory' category. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled 2.3 notches below the season's average, weather officials said.
Monsoon rains have led to destruction in parts of the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as well, with landslides closing several roads.
Weather Updates, July 9
Mumbai: Heavy overnight rain and downpour in the morning hours in Maharashtra's Mumbai and its nearby areas led to severe waterlogging, disrupted local train, BEST bus, flight services and road traffic movement on Monday, while schools and colleges were also declared shut. Heavy rain and low visibility led to the suspension of runway operations at the Mumbai airport from 2.22 am to 3.40 am on Monday and the cancellation of 50 flights, sources cited in reports said. In Thane, at least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away.
Assam: The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday even though six more people lost their lives and almost 19 lakh people remained affected across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 85. The report said more than 18,80,700 people have been affected by the floods.
Uttarakhand: Incessant rain resulted in flooding rivers in the Kumaon region, blocking hundreds of rural motorable roads and leaving several villages in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts heavily waterlogged. However, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day given the Met Office's prediction of heavy rain following an improvement in the weather in the Garhwal region.
Himachal Pradesh: Rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides on Monday, prompting the authorities to close more than 70 roads, including a national highway. The Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5) was blocked near the Nathpa sliding point in Kinnaur district, officials said. According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, 70 roads -- 31 in Mandi, 26 in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Kinnaur, two each in Hamirpur and Kullu and one in Kangra districts -- besides National Highway 5, are closed for traffic.
Karnataka: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued a 'red alert' for Tuesday with the Met department predicting heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges are also closed on Tuesday (July 9), it said. Normal life was disrupted in the coastal and western ghat districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada following heavy to very heavy and incessant rains in the last 36 hours, officials said on Monday.
Goa: At least five persons have lost their lives in wall collapse incidents over two days in Goa which received heavy rains on the third consecutive day on Monday, inundating several low-lying areas. The deceased include a 70-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son who died on Monday after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Mandur village near Panaji. On Sunday, three labourers were killed after a wall collapsed on them at Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa, according to police. Goa has been receiving heavy rains since Saturday, with the state education department declaring a holiday for all schools till Class 12 on Monday.
Delhi: Delhi and NCR residents woke up to a windy and pleasant morning on Monday with the air quality being recorded in the 'satisfactory' category. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average, weather officials said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 56.