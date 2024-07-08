Mumbai Rains: 50 Flights Cancelled, 27 Diverted After Runway Ops Suspended

Several flights at Mumbai airport were cancelled, some were diverted after heavy rainfall and low visibility due to the same suspended runway operations for a few hours on Monday.
A total 50 flights were cancelled due to low visibility after heavy rains in the city, news agency PTI cited sources.
Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures), 42 services were of the no-frills IndiGo and six of Air India, they said.
"Fifty flights have been cancelled till 11 am on Monday at the Mumbai airport due to low visibility and heavy rains. Of these, IndiGo had to cancel 42 flights, including 20 departing ones, while six flights of Air India including three arrivals were cancelled," PTI quoted the source as saying.
The government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two (one departure and one arrival) of its flights on Monday, the source said.
Earlier sources said that runway operations at the airport had to be suspended from 2.22 am to 3.40 am, leading to diversion of some 27 flights to nearby cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, among others.
In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the Mumbai recorded an average 115.63 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts of Mumbai received 168.68 mm and 165.93 mm rain, respectively, an official said.
In eastern Mumbai, Govandi recorded the highest 315.6 mm rainfall, followed by 314.5 mm at Powai, while in western parts, Malpa Dongri in Andheri received the highest 292.2 mm rainfall followed by 278.2 mm at Chakala.
Schools, colleges were closed, BEST buses were diverted while road traffic was also affected due to the heavy rainfall.