National

Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City

Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, July 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

PTI
A bus moves on a flooded road following heavy rainfall, near Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Monday, July 8, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rain shut schools, waterlogged roads, disrupted local train services, diverted buses and impacted traffic movement at various areas of Maharashtra's Mumbai and its nearby cities on Monday as some, with some parts of the city recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, as per officials.

Visuals showed heavy waterlogging and slow traffic movement in several areas of Mumbai and its nearby areas after the overnight downpour, which also necessitated the deployment of NDRF in the towns of Thane, Vasai, Mahad, Chiplun, and Kolhapur among others for tackling the flood-like situation.

Mumbai Rain Updates

Heavy Overnight Rain Chokes Mumbai: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, July 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," BMC said.

NDRF In Thane, Ratnagiri: Due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. NDRF said this deployment is apart from the regular three teams' deployment at Andheri and one team at Nagpur to avert any untoward incident and give apt response in case of any flood like situation.

Mumbai Rain | Half-day For Schools: BMC on Monday declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students. "The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

Mumbai Rain | Local Train Services Hit: Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early Monday morning while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged. Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said. The civic body's disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

Mumbai| BEST Buses Diverted: Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses were also diverted from their regular route (Check the list above).

Thane Rain | 54 Rescued From Flooded Houses: In Thane, a bridge was washed away while 54 persons were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains, officials said on Monday. At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release.

Thane Rain | 125 Houses Flooded In Vashind: In Vashind area of Thane, 12 persons were rescued and shifted to safer places after 125 houses were inundated, officials said. The heavy downpour also led to washing away of soil by the side of railway tracks in Atgaon. Nearly 12 houses in Shahapur also partially collapse, the officials said.

Thane Rain | Houses In Kalyan, Bhiwandi Also Flooded: In Kalyan taluka, five houses in Khadavali and three in Waveghar were affected due to flooding, news agency PTI cited officials. In Bhiwandi taluka, water entered 40 houses in different houses and a 'kutcha' (mud) house in Goutepada also suffered damage, the officials said. There was no report of any loss of life and local talathis (revenue officers) have been instructed to speed up the panchnama (spot inspection) and report the losses, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  4. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  5. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  4. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  5. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  2. Weather Wrap: Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand, Schools Closed In Mumbai And Goa Due To Heavy Rainfall
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  4. Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' To Reportedly Star 'Train To Busan' Fame Ma Dong-seok As Villain
  2. 'F1' Teaser: Brad Pitt-Damson Idris Raise The Adrenaline In This Formula One Racing Flick
  3. Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Third Death Anniversary: I Have Been Fortunate Enough To Belong To You
  4. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  5. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. 'Seoul Must Be Suicidal': North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Hits Out At South Korea Over Military Drills
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  3. After Russia And Ukraine, Hungary PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit To China
  4. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  5. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin