Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City

Heavy Overnight Rain Chokes Mumbai: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, July 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," BMC said.