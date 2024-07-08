Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City

Heavy rain shut schools, waterlogged roads, disrupted local train services, diverted buses and impacted traffic movement at various areas of Maharashtra's Mumbai and its nearby cities on Monday as some, with some parts of the city recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, as per officials.
Visuals showed heavy waterlogging and slow traffic movement in several areas of Mumbai and its nearby areas after the overnight downpour, which also necessitated the deployment of NDRF in the towns of Thane, Vasai, Mahad, Chiplun, and Kolhapur among others for tackling the flood-like situation.
Mumbai Rain Updates
Heavy Overnight Rain Chokes Mumbai: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, July 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," BMC said.
NDRF In Thane, Ratnagiri: Due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. NDRF said this deployment is apart from the regular three teams' deployment at Andheri and one team at Nagpur to avert any untoward incident and give apt response in case of any flood like situation.
Mumbai Rain | Half-day For Schools: BMC on Monday declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students. "The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.
Mumbai Rain | Local Train Services Hit: Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early Monday morning while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged. Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said. The civic body's disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.
Mumbai| BEST Buses Diverted: Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses were also diverted from their regular route (Check the list above).
Thane Rain | 54 Rescued From Flooded Houses: In Thane, a bridge was washed away while 54 persons were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains, officials said on Monday. At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release.
Thane Rain | 125 Houses Flooded In Vashind: In Vashind area of Thane, 12 persons were rescued and shifted to safer places after 125 houses were inundated, officials said. The heavy downpour also led to washing away of soil by the side of railway tracks in Atgaon. Nearly 12 houses in Shahapur also partially collapse, the officials said.
Thane Rain | Houses In Kalyan, Bhiwandi Also Flooded: In Kalyan taluka, five houses in Khadavali and three in Waveghar were affected due to flooding, news agency PTI cited officials. In Bhiwandi taluka, water entered 40 houses in different houses and a 'kutcha' (mud) house in Goutepada also suffered damage, the officials said. There was no report of any loss of life and local talathis (revenue officers) have been instructed to speed up the panchnama (spot inspection) and report the losses, they said.