Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral

Amid the water crisis in Delhi, water shortage woes have reached Greater Noida as well. Residents of Panchsheel Hynish, a high-rise society in Greater Noida were spotted queuing up to fill their buckets from a tanker.
The video soon went viral on social media after users on X shared the video. The X post was captioned - "This video is not from Latur in Madhya Pradesh, but from the country’s most emerging city, Greater Noida (UP). The motor of the pump house of Greno Authority is not working. 1400 families of the Panchsheel Hynish Society are carrying water in buckets up to several floors."
The video was shared on June 22 went viral on social media. Following this incident, netizens took to X to criticise the development and planning in metro cities and high-rise apartment complexes.
"Today the poor guys are carrying water instead of exercising in the club. This is what is called history completing its circuit," stated one such user on X.
Another user suggested that water usage and distribution should be metered and conserved by people.
Amid the Delhi Water Crisis, water shortage also hit the parts of Noida and Greater Noida.
Delhi Water Crisis Continues, Atishi On Hunger Strike
As the water crisis and game of politics continues between Delhi and Haryana, Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi is continuing her indefinite hunger strike.
The Delhi Minister announced her hunger strike on Thursday and alleged that the Haryana government is holding on the surplus water and refusing to release it to the Delhi government. In protest of this, Atishi went on a hunger strike.