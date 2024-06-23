National

Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral

Amid the Delhi Water Crisis, water shortage also hit the parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

X
Water Crisis in Greater Noida Photo: X
info_icon

Amid the water crisis in Delhi, water shortage woes have reached Greater Noida as well. Residents of Panchsheel Hynish, a high-rise society in Greater Noida were spotted queuing up to fill their buckets from a tanker.

The video soon went viral on social media after users on X shared the video. The X post was captioned - "This video is not from Latur in Madhya Pradesh, but from the country’s most emerging city, Greater Noida (UP). The motor of the pump house of Greno Authority is not working. 1400 families of the Panchsheel Hynish Society are carrying water in buckets up to several floors."

The video was shared on June 22 went viral on social media. Following this incident, netizens took to X to criticise the development and planning in metro cities and high-rise apartment complexes.

"Today the poor guys are carrying water instead of exercising in the club. This is what is called history completing its circuit," stated one such user on X.

Another user suggested that water usage and distribution should be metered and conserved by people.

Amid the Delhi Water Crisis, water shortage also hit the parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

Delhi Water Crisis Continues, Atishi On Hunger Strike

As the water crisis and game of politics continues between Delhi and Haryana, Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi is continuing her indefinite hunger strike.

The Delhi Minister announced her hunger strike on Thursday and alleged that the Haryana government is holding on the surplus water and refusing to release it to the Delhi government. In protest of this, Atishi went on a hunger strike.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  2. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  3. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  4. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Primary School Teacher In Mandi Held On POCSO Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More
  2. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  3. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  4. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  5. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gous Goes Big, Then Goes Home In First Over
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3
  4. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS