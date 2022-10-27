Watch: 53 Wagons Of Goods Train Derailed In Dhanbad; People Flee From Spot As Engine Drags Wagon

At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station on the Gaya-Koderma section in Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR) in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.

People could be seen fleeing from the spot as an engine dragged a wagon of the derailed goods train after the derailment..

The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.

“The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines,” a senior official of the ECR Zone said.

Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said

According to a statement by the East Central Railway (ECR), ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident.

Rail traffic of both the Up and Down lines of the section. were disrupted owing to the massive derailment.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media and the incident triggered panic near the railway station.

“On 26.10.2022, 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 06.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident,” East Central Railway said in a bulletin on Twitter.

बुलेटिन - 01



धनबाद मंडल के कोडरमा और मानपुर रेलखंड के मध्य गुरपा स्टेशन पर आज 26.10.2022 को प्रातः 06.24 बजे कोयला लदे मालगाड़ी के 53 वैगन पटरी से उतर गए जिसके फलस्वरूप अप एवं डाउन लाइन पर रेल यातायात बाधित है। घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है । — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) October 26, 2022

Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said. Railway has also issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers in view of the derailment of goods train at Gurpa under Dhanbad division.