National

Watch: 120-Foot-Tall Chariot Collapses Amid Devotees In Bengaluru; No Injuries Reported

The crowd was able to move away from the spot on time resulting in no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Advertisement

120-foot-tall chariot falls amid a crowd without causing injuries.
info_icon

A 120-foot-tall temple chariot collapsed at Anekal town near Bengaluru on Saturday while narrowly missed falling upon a group of devotees.

The crowd was able to move away from the spot on time resulting in no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The chariot was constructed for the annual Huskur Madduramma temple fair in Anekal.

A total of four chariots were being transported to the town using a combination of bulls and tractors when one of them started to tilt to one side.

The videos capturing the incident, showed that the chariot was being pulled by bulls and collapsed.

Advertisement

It caused a cloud of dust and agitated some of the animals, while people were observed running to safety.

This fair in Anekal is visited by thousands of devotees every year and these chariots are one of the main attractions of the event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained