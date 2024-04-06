Watch: 120-Foot-Tall Chariot Collapses Amid Devotees In Bengaluru; No Injuries Reported

A 120-foot-tall temple chariot collapsed at Anekal town near Bengaluru on Saturday while narrowly missed falling upon a group of devotees.
The crowd was able to move away from the spot on time resulting in no injuries or casualties in the incident.
The chariot was constructed for the annual Huskur Madduramma temple fair in Anekal.
A total of four chariots were being transported to the town using a combination of bulls and tractors when one of them started to tilt to one side.
The videos capturing the incident, showed that the chariot was being pulled by bulls and collapsed.
It caused a cloud of dust and agitated some of the animals, while people were observed running to safety.
This fair in Anekal is visited by thousands of devotees every year and these chariots are one of the main attractions of the event.