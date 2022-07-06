Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Vistara Aircraft’s Engine Fails On Landing At Delhi Airport, Passengers Safe: DGCA

Vistara officials said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a ‘minor’ electrical malfunction after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport In New Delhi.

Representational image of an aircraft. PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:20 pm

An engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

When approached for comments, the airline said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

IDG is an electrical generator which provides electricity to an aircraft.

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay. 

All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, they said. 

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said: “After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, IDG on our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.”

(With PTI inputs)
 

