Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Violent Protests Against 'Agnipath' Scheme 'Unacceptable': Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev called out on the protests being held against the "Agnipath" scheme.

Violent Protests Against 'Agnipath' Scheme 'Unacceptable': Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Representational image PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:14 pm

Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation on Saturday said violent protests against the Agnipath Scheme were 'unacceptable'.

Addressing reporters, he said, “I have not looked at the (Agnipath) policy per se but whatever may be the policy, the violence you see is simply unacceptable."

“Burning our country is not an option. It doesn't matter how much disagreement I have, I cannot go on burning my country,” the spiritual leader said.

Army aspirants went on a rampage in certain parts of the country protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which offers four years short term service to young recruits from the age of 17 and half years.

These recruits will be called as 'Agniveer.' At the end of their service they can be offered continued service in the Army or they will be paid about Rs 11.5 lakh.

Related stories

'Save Soil' Campaign: CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Sadhguru In Lucknow

American Singer Charlie Puth Meets Sadhguru

Would Like More Drastic Changes: Sadhguru On India's New Education Policy

The Centre said that these Agniveers will be given preference in Central Armed Police Forces.

Tags

National Violence Protests Agnipath Scheme Sadhguru Army-aspirants Young Recruits Armed Police Forces Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands