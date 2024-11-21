Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report tax-free in the state. This makes UP the sixth Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state to grant tax-free status to the movie.
With the decision, the state has joined Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana. The movie, which stars Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.
After watching The Sabarmati Report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI, “We understood how the truth of Godhra was suppressed. After watching the film, we can say how our brothers and sisters were killed, and how the truth was kept away from the media.”
Earlier this week, Massey also met the chief minister at his residence in Lucknow. CM Yogi also shared a picture of their meeting on his official social media accounts. “Film actor Vikrant Massey paid a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow today,” he captioned the post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had previously praised the movie and called it a significant film. He expressed that it was encouraging to see the “truth” coming to light. Sharing a video of the film’s trailer, the prime minister responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from a user who praised the movie and tagged him.