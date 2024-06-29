National

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals

"Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during June 30 and July 3," the weather department's bulletin said.

X/@ANI/@uttarakhandcops
Screengrab from visuals from Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Photo: X/@ANI/@uttarakhandcops
info_icon

As heavy rains lashed parts of Uttarakhand, shocking visuals from several of its districts emerged, showing vehicles being swept away by the Ganga River.

Incessant downpour continued to flood the roads of Haridwar, posing major trouble for vehicle owners, whose vehicles were seen floating away.

Additionally, in view of the increased water level of the Ganga river, officials advised people to avoid bathing in the waterbody.

The Uttarakhand Police also took to X and said that vehicles parked near the dry river in Kharkhari instead of allotted parking areas, started flowing into the river due to heavy rains.

"There has been no loss of life in the incident. Please park your vehicles in the designated parking places only," the police said.

Vehicles in Haridwar's Kotwali areas were seen submerged in the heavily flooded roads.

UTTARAKHAND WEATHER NEWS

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the state from June 30 to July 3. "Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during June 30 and July 3," the weather department's bulletin said.

It said that isolated "heavy rainfall" is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and other neighbouring areas during June 29 to July 3.

The Met office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days.

WEATHER IN OTHER REGIONS

The weather office said that a low pressure area is currently situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts, adding that the cyclonic circumstances have formed over northeast Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar and northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall on June 29-30, and Bihar from June 30 to July 2.

Meanwhile, the IMD bulletin said, "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30 and Assam and Meghalaya on June 29."

(with agency inputs)

