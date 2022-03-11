Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Will Pushkar Singh Dhami Continue As Uttarakhand CM? BJP Weighs Options

Party circles are abuzz on whether their top leaders will put their trust in Dhami again, which necessitates that a sitting MLA vacate his seat for him to fight the poll again, or one of the newly-elected legislators will be picked to be the new chief minister.

Will Pushkar Singh Dhami Continue As Uttarakhand CM? BJP Weighs Options
BJP supporters celebrating assembly election results PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 8:19 pm

The Uttarakhand assembly poll result has presented the BJP with a dilemma of sorts as it weighs various options after outgoing chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who was tipped to continue in the post lost the election even as the party stormed back to power.


Party sources said Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan may be sent to the state as central observers to oversee the legislative party meeting to elect the new leader. No date has been fixed for the meeting yet.


The BJP has created history in the hill state by retaining power as every other previous government was voted out in the past. It won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.


Party circles are abuzz on whether their top leaders will put their trust in Dhami again, which necessitates that a sitting MLA vacate his seat for him to fight the poll again, or one of the newly-elected legislators will be picked to be the new chief minister.

Related stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami Resigns As Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami Breaks Big Jinx In Uttarakhand, Except For Himself

Uttarakhand Elections: Parties Work On Strategies Ahead Of Counting Of Votes


The BJP also has the option of choosing one of its senior leaders from the state, who is currently not an MLA, for the job.


It may be noted that the BJP had chosen a new chief minister in Jai Ram Thakur following its win in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh polls after its chief ministerial choice and veteran leader Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. Thakur was one of the MLAs.


The BJP had changed two chief ministers in Uttarakhand in the last year of its government's term with Dhami taking over in July last year. 


The 46-year-old leader was seen by the party as someone who managed to negate anti-incumbency before it smashed the challenge from the Congress to retain power. 

Tags

National Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Election Result Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP Uttarakhand Assembly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?