Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur Division To Be Revamped With Over Rs 5,000-crore-Worth Key Projects

The Saharanpur division of Uttar Pradesh is set to be revamped with the launch of 14 key projects valued at over Rs 50 crore each, covering Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur districts, during the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC 4.0) held recently, the chief minister's office said in a press release on Monday.
These projects, worth Rs 5,435 crore, are expected to create over 10,000 job opportunities, the chief minister's office said, adding that they encompass diverse sectors such as ethanol production, solid waste management, power transmission, private industrial ventures, wooden handicrafts, hospitality, distilleries, and rebar manufacturing.
"Under the Saharanpur division, the Muzaffarnagar district has emerged as the prime destination for investment through GBC@4.0, witnessing significant success in bringing investments to fruition. Five projects, each exceeding Rs 50 crore, are set to inject a total of Rs 2,811 crore into the district, facilitating the creation of 1,420 job opportunities," the press release said.
Among the three districts comprising the Saharanpur division, the district headquarters, Saharanpur, is poised to offer the highest employment prospects, the release said.
Projects totaling Rs 1,314 crore are expected to create 7,249 employment opportunities in this district. Notably, four projects exceeding Rs 50 crore each are underway.