Uttar Pradesh: Posters Proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav As ‘Future PM’ Appear In Lucknow

A hoarding proclaiming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the “future Prime Minister of India” has emerged outside the party’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
The hoarding has emerged outside SP’s office Lucknow ahead of Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday on June 1.
It is said that the party members have put up a hoarding to celebrate the occasion after it registered a significant win in Uttar Pradesh in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, SP won 37 seats out of 80 parliamentary seats in the state, while Akhilesh Yadav emerged victorious from Kannauj seat.
Besides, SP’s Awadhesh Prasad also created history by winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya district.
This is not the first time that such posters proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav as the future PM of the country have come up. Earlier in October 2023, similar poster had surfaced outside the party's Lucknow office.
Before becoming MP from UP’s Kannauj Akhilesh Yadav has previously served as the 20th chief minister of UP at the age of 38. He has been the youngest person to held the office of UP’s CM till date.
Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav was elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly for Karhal in the 18th Vidhan Sabha before resigning, and has also been the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from March 2022 to June 2024.