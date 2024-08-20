Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrests 3 Involved In Rape Case Of Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital

A Dalit nurse, 20, was allegedly raped by a doctor on Sunday in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after two employees helped to hold the survivor hostage .
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said three people including the doctor was arrested on Monday based on a complaint. The accused have been identified as Dr. Shahnawaz, nurse Mehnaz and ward boy Junaid.
The survivor's father filed a complaint stating that the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday during her night shift at the hospital. As per reports, she was held hostage inside the hospital till Sunday morning.
The survivor had been working there for the last seven months.
Nurse Mehnaz had initially asked her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room on Saturday night and hen she refused to do so, Mehnaz and a ward boy, Junaid, forcibly took her to a room on the top floor of the hospital and locked it from the outside, Meena said.
Later, Dr Shahnawaz entered the room and raped her after holding her hostage, Meena added. He also threatened to kill her and also hurled casteist slurs.
SP also said that following the instructions of Chief Medical Officer Dr Kuldeep Singh, the hospital was sealed after inspection by the health department team on Sunday evening.
Shahnawaz and two others were charged under BNS sections 61-2 (criminal conspiracy), 64 (rape), 351-2 (threatening another by any means) and 127-2 (wrongful confinement) along with the SC/ST Act.
Further investigation is underway.