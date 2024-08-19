Choreographer Tries To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Friends Save Her Using SOS Alert

A 24-year-old dance choreographer has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to rape a 21-year-old student. Mukeshwaran, a resident of HSR Layout and originally from Tamil Nadu, was arrested after the survivor's friends foiled the attempt and alerted the police.
The incident occurred on August 18 when the survivor hitched a ride with Mukeshwaran after partying in Koramangala. He took her to an isolated location and tried to rape her, but the attempt was foiled when her friends reached the scene after receiving an SOS message with her live location.
The woman had sent her live location to her friends using the SOS function on her mobile phone, which triggered an automated message with her real-time location to her emergency contacts.
When they reached the location, the accused had fled the scene, and the friends took the traumatised survivor to the hospital. The HSR Layout police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Sara Fathima told news agency PTI: “As far as we know there are no previous cases against him, we are investigating further in this regard. We will be producing him in court, we are asking for a week for further investigation.”
The police had formed multiple teams to investigate the case and arrested Mukeshwaran after identifying him using leads from CCTV footage.