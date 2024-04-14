National

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar Building Roof Collapses Killing 1, Trapping Nearly 25

11 people have been rescued from the accident site and the rescue operation is being conducted.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar Building Roof Collapses Killing 1, Trapping Nearly 25
info_icon

The roof of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar collapsed on Sunday killing one person so far and trapping nearly 25.

The rescue operation is being conducted in the accident site.

Muzaffarnagar DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari told PTI, "22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath. One person lost his life, while 11 people have been rescued and are receiving treatment. The entire administration is present here for the rescue operation."

(More details are awaited.)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch