Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar Building Roof Collapses Killing 1, Trapping Nearly 25

The roof of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar collapsed on Sunday killing one person so far and trapping nearly 25.
The rescue operation is being conducted in the accident site.
Muzaffarnagar DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari told PTI, "22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath. One person lost his life, while 11 people have been rescued and are receiving treatment. The entire administration is present here for the rescue operation."
(More details are awaited.)