Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the budget as fiscal disciplined. "The main highlight of this budget is that it restricts the RBI's FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit of 3.5 percent to 3.46 percent. This budget includes fiscal discipline along with the government's vision of safety, development and good governance," he said.

He also said the budget is dedicated to Lord Ram. “Today's UP budget is dedicated to Lord Ram and has been for "lokmangal" (public welfare),” he said.

Significant provisions in the budget:

The significant provisions kept in the budget by the government include: Rs 2500 crore for preparation of Maha Kumbh mela, Rs 1750 crore provision has been made for development of roads leading to religious places and Rs 2057 crore for Ganga Expressway project.

The government has also kept Rs 4000 crore provision in the budget for free distribution of tablets and smart phones to youth in the state.

Besides, Rs 100 crore for overall development of Ayodhya while Rs 150 crore have been kept separately in the budget for expansion for Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

The government has kept provision of Rs 1150 crore for construction work of International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar.