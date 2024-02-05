National

UP, Assam, Kerala Govts Table Budget For 2024-25 | Highlights

In Assam, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram has been cornered by the Opposition over cases filed against Congress leaders.

Outlook Web Desk
February 5, 2024

The Budget Session began in three states in the country including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Assam on Monday.

All eyes are fixed on the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh considering the state’s significance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Assam, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram has been cornered by the Opposition over cases filed against Congress leaders during the Assam leg of the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra last month.

Here are the top points about Budget Session in the three states:

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday tabled budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly.

He said the size of the state's budget for 2024-25 is Rs 7,36,437 crore. He also said the government has included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crores in the budget.

Commenting on the budget presented by the government, BJP leader Mohsin Raja termed it a budget which connects the poor, youth, farmers, and women with the mainstream.

“The Budget was of Rs 3 lakh crore earlier when we came into power, but today the government is going to present a Rs 8 lakh crore Budget in UP. It’s a matter of pride for everyone. It’s a Budget to connect the poor, youth, farmers, and women with the mainstream,” Raja said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the budget as fiscal disciplined. "The main highlight of this budget is that it restricts the RBI's FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit of 3.5 percent to 3.46 percent. This budget includes fiscal discipline along with the government's vision of safety, development and good governance," he said.

He also said the budget is dedicated to Lord Ram. “Today's UP budget is dedicated to Lord Ram and has been for "lokmangal" (public welfare),” he said.

Significant provisions in the budget:

The significant provisions kept in the budget by the government include: Rs 2500 crore for preparation of Maha Kumbh mela, Rs 1750 crore provision has been made for development of roads leading to religious places and Rs 2057 crore for Ganga Expressway project.

The government has also kept Rs 4000 crore provision in the budget for free distribution of tablets and smart phones to youth in the state.

Besides, Rs 100 crore for overall development of Ayodhya while Rs 150 crore have been kept separately in the budget for expansion for Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

The government has kept provision of Rs 1150 crore for construction work of International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Opposition on the budget:

However, the opposition expressed its apprehensions over the budget with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying he hopes the budget will help farmers and citizens as claimed by the government.

"Every time, the BJP government claims that this will be a grand budget. We hope that this budget will be to make farmers' income double, provide employment, and ensure citizens' safety," Yadav said.

BSP MLA Umashankar said he will examine what new things has the government kept in the budget this time.

“We all should wait. The Finance Minister will come to announce the Budget. I will listen to every word of him, and will see whether there’s anything different from the last time,” he said.

Kerala:

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday presented the budget inside the State Assembly. He said court fees, electricity tariff and duty on those generating own electric power have been increased in the budget 2024-25.

He also said the excise duty on IMFL has been hiked by Rs 10 per litre to generate revenue of Rs 200 crore.

Significant decisions taken by the government in the budget:

Prices of liquor to go up in Kerala as Indian made foreign liquor would cost Rs 10 more. The government has decided that Rs 30 per litre will be charged on per litre on the Indian made liquor sold in the state.

The government has increased lease stamp rates. The government has also said series numbers will be increased to availability of lottery tickets while prize structure of Kerala Lottery will be modernized. The government has also decided to allow river sand mining in the state. The duty on electricity on each unit has been increased from 6 paise to 10 paise in the state.

Opposition on the budget:

On the other hand, the opposition has criticised the government over the budget saying it shows “lack of awareness” about reality.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan critised the government over the 2024-25 budget. “Budget announcements by Kerala FM Balagopal show lack of awareness about reality,” he said.

He said Kerala budget document has been used for making political criticism and announcements.

He also termed the government’s move of increasing rubber MSP by Rs10 as making “fun of cultivators”. “Increasing rubber support price by only Rs 10 in Kerala budget makes fun of cultivators,” he said.

He added only in the budget there is 55 per cent of planned expenditure for 2023-24 spent. “So how can public trust latest Kerala budget,” he said.

Assam

Assam State Assembly witnessed ruckus on Monday as Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans during governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s speech before walking out of the House on day one of the budget session.

The ruckus forced Kataria to end his speech in around three minutes as the protesting members complained about the faulty audio system and not receiving copies of the address.

The Opposition carried placards and shouted slogans against the imposition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, price rise and evictions.

The Opposition also expressed dismay over cases filed against Congress leaders during the Assam leg of the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra last month.

“We were not provided with copies of the governor’s address. There is nothing new in the speech and he was just reading from a prepared text. It is just a waste of time of the assembly and as Opposition members, we saw no point in listening to it and walked out,” said Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia.

The budget session inside Assam Assembly will continue until February 28. The budget will be presented on February 12.

