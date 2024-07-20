UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure

The Chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Manoj Soni has tendered his resignation almost five years before his tenure was due to end. According to the The Hindu report, Soni has resigned from the post due to some “personal reasons”.
Soni, who had joined the UPSC as a Member in 2017, was sworn-in as the Chairperson in 2023.
“He resigned almost a month back… there was no clarity if the resignation would be accepted and he would be relieved,” the report quoting sources said. It also added that the resignation was not linked to the controversy regarding UPSC candidates securing employment by presenting fake certificates.
As per the report, Soni has submitted his resignation to the President of India. It is said that Soni wants to devote more time to Anoopam Mission, a branch of Swaminarayan Sect in Gujarat. He became a monk or nishkam karmayogi (selfless worker) in the Mission after receiving diksha or initiation in 2020, the report said.
The report mentioned Soni is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had picked him as the Vice-Chancellor of Vadodara’s famous MS University in 2005 when he was 40 years old, making him the youngest V-C in the country.
Prior to his appointment to the UPSC in June 2017, Soni had served three terms as Vice-Chancellor in two universities, in his home State Gujarat.