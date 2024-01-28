UP Govt Working On Minimum Wage Guarantee For Sanitation Workers: CM Adityanath

"The soul of beauty lies in cleanliness. No matter how beautiful we make the city, how wide the roads are, if there is no cleanliness, all the efforts go in vain. So, we must respect the workers who are dedicated to ensuring cleanliness," Adityanath said.
He further said that sanitation workers should not only receive a minimum wage guarantee, but also residential facilities. They should benefit from schemes such as ration cards, health insurance coverage, and schemes like Ujjwala Yojna, he said, lauding the initiatives of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation in this regard.