UP FSDA Collects 'Prasadam' Samples From Mathura Amid Tirupati Laddu Row

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety And Drug Administration has collected samples of items sold as 'prasadam' from Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple of Mathura.

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Photo: NIC Mathura
Amid the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has collected 13 samples of items being sold as 'prasadam' outside the temples here in Mathura and sent them for testing, an official said on Sunday.

The samples were collected over the past two days from the famous Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple of Mathura, Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan and the Daan Ghati temple of Govardhan.

FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the action has been taken in light of the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus.

After the laboratory report comes in, it will be known if there is any kind of adulteration in the items being sold here as 'prasadam', he said.

Singh said a campaign will be run in the entire district from Monday and teams will go to every area to collect samples.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy | - PTI
Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM; Pawan Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said that in the last two days, the team had collected samples from about 13 places and sent them to the laboratory.

Further action will be taken based on the report, he said.

The assistant commissioner also said all the shopkeepers have been warned not to

mix any unwanted substance in any food item, let alone 'prasadam'.

Playing with the health of people will not be tolerated at any cost, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the TDP circulating a lab report to back its claim.

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | - X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

During an NDA legislature party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat to make laddus.

