Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election 2022 | ‘Free Country From All Fears’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Voters

UP Election 2022: Polling for 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning.

UP Election 2022 | ‘Free Country From All Fears’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Voters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:06 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to come out and vote and free the country from all fears as polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was underway.

Polling for 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state began in the morning.

 "Free the country from all fears -- come out and vote," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The districts where polling is being held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress Rahul Gandhi Voters India Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court To Hear Ban On Wearing Of Headscarves In Colleges

Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court To Hear Ban On Wearing Of Headscarves In Colleges

Delhi Records 1,317 Fresh Covid Cases, 13 Deaths

HC Directs Officials, Staff To Attend Office With 100 Per Cent Strength From Feb 14

Covid-19 Recoveries Breach 33 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

Physical Hearing To Resume In Courts Across J-K, Ladakh From Next Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Members of a family show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, in Meerut.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star