UP: 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Using Slide At Noida Water Park

The man, along with his four friends, visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A, under Sector 39 police station limits on Sunday, police said.

Deceased's family has alleged negligence on part of the mall's management Photo: File representative image
A 25-year-old man, who had gone to a water park in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, died shortly after using a slide there, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the matter.

Dhananjay Maheshwari, a resident of Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, and his four friends visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A, under Sector 39 police station limits, police said.

After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all of them went straight to the slide, police said, adding that they went through the slide one by one. Maheshwari suddenly started having trouble breathing, news agency PTI quoted a police spokesperson.

"He sat on the ground to take rest but not feeling any better, he was taken to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead," the spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida soon after the incident and the body was being sent for postmortem.

His family has alleged negligence on part of the mall's management, however, the police officer said the claims are being investigated.

"We have initiated legal proceedings and the body has been sent for autopsy after which the reason could be confirmed," Manish Mishra said.

