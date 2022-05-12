Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: 2 Killed As Bike Hits Divider On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Pradeep Burman (33) and Subhrata alias Bittu Burman (24), both residents of West Bengal, were going to Jaipur when the accident took place, said Manohar Singh, security officer, UP Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), which maintains the expressway.

UP: 2 Killed As Bike Hits Divider On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
UP: 2 killed as bike hits divider on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:53 pm

Two people were killed on Thursday after their bike lost control and hit the divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here, police said.

Pradeep Burman (33) and Subhrata alias Bittu Burman (24), both residents of West Bengal, were going to Jaipur when the accident took place, said Manohar Singh, security officer, UP Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), which maintains the expressway. 

Related stories

COVID-19: 1,032 Fresh Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 3.64 Per Cent

Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister 

NSE Colocation Scam: SAT Grants Interim Relief To Anand Subramanian

The incident probably took place when Subhrata, who was driving the bike fell asleep for some seconds, he said. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Accidents Bike Accident Casualties Uttar Pradesh Kannauj Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying