Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Ukraine War: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Discuss Imposition Of Economic Costs On Russia

Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers help a man on a wheelchair as people try to flee in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 7:42 am

US President Joe Biden has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing efforts to impose economic costs on Russia and to speed US military, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine.

The White House said the pair also discussed talks between Russia and Ukraine during the more than 30-minute call early Sunday in Ukraine, but offered no additional details.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter the two presidents discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. 
 

