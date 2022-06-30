Udaipur Tailor Killing: Thousands Take Part In Rally Against Murder; Markets Remain Closed In Jaipur

Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with permission of the district administration.

Additional DG Dinesh MN, who is camping in the city, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed on the route of the march.

Though it was called a silent march, slogans in support of Hindu religion were raised by some members.

Some people were also seen carrying saffron flags.

Bandh in Japipur

Markets also remained closed in most of parts of Jaipur on Thursday following a bandh call given by a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted.

"The bandh is successful. All the markets are closed," a VHP leader claimed.

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in other areas, including Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer etc. also remained closed.

Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said all the officers are on the field and monitoring the situation.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful," he said.

What happened before?

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

The Centre and the state government have termed the Udaipur murder as a terror incident.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to “take over” the investigation. "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” it had said.

The autopsy report showed 26 injury marks, including those caused by a sharp-edged weapon, on the tailor's body, police sources had said.Curfew remained clamped in the city and heavy deployment of police has been made.Two Additional Director Generals, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.