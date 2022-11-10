Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

U'khand: Harish Rawat Demands Justice For 2012 Chhawla Gangrape Victim, Takes Out Candle March

An anti-gangrape candle march was held here by Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday.

HARISH RAWAT
HARISH RAWAT

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 8:25 pm

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday took part in a candle march here to demand justice for the 2012 Chhawla gangrape victim.

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area. The woman from Uttarakhand worked in Gurugram's Cyber City area. 

In 2014, a trial court termed the case "rarest of rare" and awarded the death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by Delhi High Court.

During the march near the Clock Tower here, Rawat asked who the murderers were, and demanded justice for the woman and capital punishment for her killers.

Rawat was accompanied by Ganesh Godiyal, former president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, Asha Manorama Dobriyal, and Garima Dasauni. 

In a social media post earlier, he had demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the woman, as announced by the state government in the case of slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently said he had spoken to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the case. "We will do everything to ensure justice for Uttarakhand's daughter," he said. 

Related stories

Uttarakhand Polls: Harish Rawat loses from Lalkuwa by over 17,500 votes

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat Claims Video Shows Ballot Tampering

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat To Contest From Ramnagar, Cong Releases 2nd List

Tags

National General Secretary Harish Rawat Gangrape Case Congress Uttarakhand Asha Manorama Dobriyal Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Gurugram Cyber City
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches