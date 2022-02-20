Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Stabbed To Death In Amritsar

Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear.

Two Stabbed To Death In Amritsar
Two Stabbed To Death In Amritsar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 8:03 pm

Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Hall Gate, the business hub of the city, on Sunday, police said. Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear.


He, however, told reporters that the crime was unrelated to the ongoing election process. Voting is underway for the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.


Various police teams have been deputed to find and nab the killers. The dead were identified as Rishab (27) and Jagdish (32), both residents of the walled city of Amritsar.

Related stories

Maharashtra's 1st Naval Museum To Be Set Up In Kalyan

St Xavier's College To Upgrade All UG Depts To PG Studies As Part Of Vision 2025 Roadmap

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Murder Amritsar Stabbed Stabbing Stabbing Attack Amritsar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

Humanity, Truth Cannot Be Divided On Basis Of Gender Or Caste: President Kovind

Urban Civic Polls: TN Registers 60.70 Pc Poll Percentage, Chennai Lowest Of 43.59 Pc

Puducherry Records 33 New Coronavirus Cases

One Killed, 5 Injured As Marriage Party Car Falls Into Ditch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain