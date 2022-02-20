Two Stabbed To Death In Amritsar

Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Hall Gate, the business hub of the city, on Sunday, police said. Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear.



He, however, told reporters that the crime was unrelated to the ongoing election process. Voting is underway for the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.



Various police teams have been deputed to find and nab the killers. The dead were identified as Rishab (27) and Jagdish (32), both residents of the walled city of Amritsar.

With PTI inputs.