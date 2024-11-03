National

Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute

The incident took place on Saturday night after former DSP Ashok Sharma requested the two sisters to refrain from honking their car a day before.

(Image for representation)
Two sisters armed with a knife allegedly barged into the house of a former Uttar Pradesh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and attacked him and his family following a dispute over honking in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night after former DSP Ashok Sharma, who is a cancer patient, requested the two sisters to refrain from honking their car a day before, a police officer said, adding that Sharma escaped with minor injuries in the attack.  

Both Sharma and the two sisters -- Chhavi Jain (21) and Bhavya Jain (23) -- are residents of Anekant Apartments society, the officer said. 

A high drama was witnessed when police was called after the two women allegedly reacted aggressively. Later, the accused, who tried to flee in their car, were arrested after a chase, police said. 

"It has been alleged that on Saturday, both the sisters entered the house of Sharma forcefully and confronted him and his family with a knife, creating a disturbance that drew neighbours to the scene. Some residents who attempted to intervene also sustained minor injuries," said the officer.

Police said after the confrontation, the sisters tried to flee in their vehicle and allegedly hit a scooter rider and dragged it for a few metres, injuring one of the police personnel.

"They (sisters) were chased and apprehended from Noida. We have started further investigation into the matter," said the officer. 

A total of four FIRs have been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station against the two accused on the basis of complaints filed by former DSP Sharma, his daughter Reena, head constable Sunil and scooter rider Joginder, police said. 

The two sisters have been booked under various sections of BNS including 109(2) (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), the officer said. 

Sources said that both the sisters have a history of confrontational behaviour, including an alleged incident in which they took a security guard hostage a few months back. 

The two sisters were previously booked in September in a case in which NBW proceedings are underway against them.  

Investigation in all the cases are in progress under ACP Kalyanpuri, police said.

