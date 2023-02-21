Two Naxalites Working In Security Firm, Car Showroom In Hyderabad Nabbed By Maharashtra Police

Maharashtra Police have apprehended two Naxalites carrying a collective reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads and working in a security firm and a car showroom in Hyderabad after being on the run since 2006, an official said. The two accused, including a woman, were held on Monday after being tracked for nearly one year, he said.

One of the accused, Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape (42), was recruited as a member in the outlawed outfit's Aheri local organisation squad (LOS) in 2002 and later worked in various teams based in Jimalgatta and Sironcha, from where he absconded in 2006, a police release said on Monday.

"He is an accused in nine murder cases, eight encounters, two dacoities, four incidents of arson and a case of attempt to murder. He has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," an official said.

Thuge was on Monday nabbed by Maharashtra's Gadchiroli police from Hyderabad in Telangana, where he was working as watchman in a local security firm, he said. The police also apprehended woman Naxalite Shamala alias Jamani Mangalu Punam (35), a resident of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, who was a member of the Aheri LOS. She was working in the housekeeping department of a car showroom, the official said.

"She is an accused in a murder case, five encounters, and one case each related to dacoity and arson. She was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head," he said. "The two accused may be husband and wife. They and were moving between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 2006 to avoid arrest," he said. The action was taken under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, who has asked Naxalites to shun violence and join the mainstream," he added.