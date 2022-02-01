Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Two Held, Minor Detained For Stabbing Man On Local Train In Navi Mumbai

An offence was then registered with the police under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:16 pm

 Two persons were arrested and a minor detained for allegedly attempting to kill a fruit seller on a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. 
  

The incident took place on board in the luggage compartment of a local train between Turbhe and Thane railway stations on January 29, senior inspector V D Kesarkar of the Railway Police said.
  
         

The victim Vishnu Rammilan Verma (22), was travelling with his stock of fruits when the minor asked him for fruit and, the former refused, following which he stabbed him with a knife while the other accused beat him up, the official said. 
       

The trio later alighted at Koparkhairne railway station and fled, he said. An offence was then registered with the police under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said. 
       

Subham Shivaji Abhang (19) and Kishore Narayan Sonawane (21) were nabbed from Koparkhairne, while the juvenile was detained from Satara, he added. 

With  PTI inputs.

