Two Dead, 90 Injured in Devaragattu Banni Festival Stick Fight in Kurnool

The annual Banni festival in Kurnool witnessed two deaths and 90 injuries during ritual stick fights.
Authorities deployed 1,000 police personnel, drones, and awareness campaigns to minimise violence.
Officials said injuries were fewer than in previous years as traditions continued under tighter safety measures.
At least two people have died and 90 others have been injured in the Devaragattu Banni festival’s stick fight event in Kurnool on Friday.
According to PTI, thousands of villagers from the surrounding areas come to celebrate the Banni festival every year, which is held on Vijay Dashami. It used to start after midnight ceremonies following Mala Malleswara Swamy's wedding and end early in the morning.
To symbolically capture the idol, participants engage in traditional stick fights while adhering to stringent vows of fasting, celibacy, and dietary discipline. During the ceremony, turmeric is applied to minor wounds.
Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj said that one died due to a severe head injury, while another died of a heart attack. Injuries were fewer compared with previous years, he added.
"Two people died and 90 others were injured during the Devaragattu Banni festival stick fight in Kurnool district," Mourya told PTI.
Nearly 1,000 police officers, 10 drones, and more than 32 awareness campaigns spread throughout 16 villages, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil, helped reduce and control violent incidents this year.
Even though there are many injuries, officials reportedly said that the celebration goes on with prudence and devotion as the communities maintain long-standing traditions while the authorities strike a balance between tradition, public safety, and order.