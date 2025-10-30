Police Investigate Possible Involvement Of Third Vehicle In Andhra Bus Fire

The Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday claimed that there is suspicion of the involvement of a third vehicle in the recent bus fire.
The Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday claimed that there is suspicion of the involvement of a third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape, PTI reported.
The police stated that the skid marks of the Kaveri Travels bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell, killing its rider on the spot, suggesting that the motorbike had moved a little further after the first impact.
"The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it," Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil told PTI.
The incident occurred on October 24 when the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, its fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently, the bus caught fire.
