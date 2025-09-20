Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student

Police arrest two students for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 17-year-old girl met via Instagram.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
kidnapping, gang rape, BCom students arrested, Class 11 student, Instagram crime, POCSO
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday. File Photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two BCom students, Ankit (19) and Lakshya (18), arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.

  • The victim, a Class 11 student, was intercepted en route to tuition and assaulted in a secluded area.

  • FIR registered under POCSO and BNS; investigation ongoing after victim's medical examination.

A 17-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two first-year BCom students she met on social media, police reported on Thursday. According to PTI, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim was en route to a tuition centre.

The accused, identified as Ankit, 19, from Bihar, and Lakshya, 18, from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested late Thursday evening, police stated. Both are students residing in the city. PTI reported that the victim, a student at a government school, had connected with the accused on Instagram approximately two to three months prior.

Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India - null
'Society Judged Her, Legal System Failed Her,' SC On Landmark POCSO Case

BY Outlook News Desk

The girl’s father filed a complaint, stating that his daughter left home for tuition at 4:30 pm but did not return by 6:30 pm. He discovered she never reached the tuition centre, prompting the family to search for her. “It was around 8 pm when my daughter reached home. She was scared and started crying,” the father said, as reported by PTI.

He added that she recounted how the accused intercepted her on the road in a black car, offered to drop her at the tuition centre despite her refusals, and then drove her to a secluded area where they allegedly raped her. The accused then reportedly threw her from the car near her home and fled.

Related Content
Related Content
Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor - Representative Image
Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping And Assaulting Minor

BY PTI

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and Sections 96 (procuration of child), 70(1) (gang rape), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

A senior police officer confirmed to PTI that a medical examination of the victim was conducted, and a further investigation is underway.

Representative image - Pinterest
2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

  4. Bodoland Imam Council Urges Minorities To Shun Communal Parties Ahead of BTC Polls

  5. India Urges Saudi Arabia To Respect Sensitivities After Riyadh-Pakistan Defense Pact

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  4. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student