Two BCom students, Ankit (19) and Lakshya (18), arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.
The victim, a Class 11 student, was intercepted en route to tuition and assaulted in a secluded area.
FIR registered under POCSO and BNS; investigation ongoing after victim's medical examination.
A 17-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two first-year BCom students she met on social media, police reported on Thursday. According to PTI, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim was en route to a tuition centre.
The accused, identified as Ankit, 19, from Bihar, and Lakshya, 18, from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested late Thursday evening, police stated. Both are students residing in the city. PTI reported that the victim, a student at a government school, had connected with the accused on Instagram approximately two to three months prior.
The girl’s father filed a complaint, stating that his daughter left home for tuition at 4:30 pm but did not return by 6:30 pm. He discovered she never reached the tuition centre, prompting the family to search for her. “It was around 8 pm when my daughter reached home. She was scared and started crying,” the father said, as reported by PTI.
He added that she recounted how the accused intercepted her on the road in a black car, offered to drop her at the tuition centre despite her refusals, and then drove her to a secluded area where they allegedly raped her. The accused then reportedly threw her from the car near her home and fled.
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and Sections 96 (procuration of child), 70(1) (gang rape), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.
A senior police officer confirmed to PTI that a medical examination of the victim was conducted, and a further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)