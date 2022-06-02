Two Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,046 as no fresh infection was detected, it said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,915. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.38 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh people.

(With PTI inputs)