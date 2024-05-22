National

Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake

The sparkling lake has been engulfed by water hyacinths causing the suspension of boat rides on the wetland, a Ramsar site.

The Tripura government is set to undertake a major cleaning drive in Rudrasagar lake to restore boat service there in Sepahijala district to attract tourists, an official said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of boatmen who used to carry tourists on their boats have lost their livelihood because of the situation.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited Rudra Sagar on Tuesday, the director of the Tourism department Tapan Kumar Das said.

After visiting the lake, the minister held meetings with the officials of the forest department, sub-division and the Melaghar Municipal Council to discuss how to clean the lake.

"A major cleaning drive will begin to clear the hyacinths from the lake to restore the lake's glory. The tourism department will provide funds to Melaghar Municipal Council to execute the plan," he said.

According to him, the Ramsar site (Rudrasagar) has been engulfed by hyacinths as there is a bar on development works due to the Parliamentary elections but the government will soon clear the lake so that the tourists can enjoy the boat ride on the lake.

"The Neermahal, a wetland of national importance, is the only lake palace in Eastern India. We want to upkeep it properly as it is the pride of the state. Not only in the country, Neermahal and Rudra Sagar, are favourite tourist destinations for the people of foreign nations too," he said.

