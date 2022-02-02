Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Tripura CM To Lay Foundation Stone For Kamalpur Border Haat On Thursday

A Rs 3.50 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared for executing the border haat which will be a big boost for bilateral trade between the two countries.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 3:03 pm

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would lay the foundation stone for Kamalpur border haat in Dhalai district in presence of Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday. Tripura's Industries and Commerce Minister, Manoj Kanti Deb, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC), chairman, Tinku Roy and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Duraiswami will also remain present in the foundation stone laying programme, an official said.

The proposed border haat spreads over 75-square metre each from India and Bangladesh sides and will have a sitting arrangement for 100 vendors of both sides,  Dhalai, District Magistrate, Govekar M Ratilal said on Wednesday. A Rs 3.50 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared for executing the border haat which will be a big boost for bilateral trade between the two countries.

“The border haat is expected to be made operational by next 12-18 months and the entire fund will be placed by the Central government”, the DM said. At present, two border haats - Srinagar in South Tripura district and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district are operational in Tripura's international border with Bangladesh.

One more border haat is expected to get sanctioned by the Centre at Raghna in North Tripura district shortly, an official of the state Industries and Commerce department said, adding that the state government has been trying to boost border trade by setting up trade related facilities.

With PTI Inputs

