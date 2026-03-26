Too Little, Too Late: The All-Party Meet That Can’t Hide India’s Iran Policy Failure

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo: RAVI CHOUDHARY

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo: RAVI CHOUDHARY