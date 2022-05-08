TN to Send Team to Kerala to Resolve Siruvani Water Issue

Noting that Kerala has to release nine crore liters of water daily to Coimbatore from Siruvani dam, which is the primary source for the city, but was releasing only 2.5 crore liters now, resulting in a shortage of drinking water, Nehru told reporters after laying the foundation for various projects and reviewing ongoing works. He said Chief Minister M K Stalin had already written a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and added that a team of officials would soon be sent to Kerala to solve the issue.



Various works like underground drainage, drinking water, and others worth Rs 24,000 crore are going on in all the Tamil Nadu corporations, adding that the third phase of Pilloor drinking water for Coimbatore will be completed in another year for Rs 750 crore.



The Minister said plans were afoot to generate electricity from biodegradable waste from dump yards from Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, and other corporations and municipalities, and necessary technologies will be brought from Mumbai. Earlier, Nehru laid the foundation for 263 new schemes at the cost of Rs 49.63 crore and opened nine completed projects carried out by his department to the tune of Rs 5.59 crore and 24x7 drinking water supply at Revathi Nagar in Coimbatore.