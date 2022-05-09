Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC Slams The Centre For Eco Mismanagement

The TMC said the union finance ministry has failed to tackle the problem and apprehended that the country is heading to a deeper economic crisis.

TMC Slams The Centre For Eco Mismanagement
TMC said the country is heading to the worst economic crisis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:53 pm

With the Indian rupee hitting an all-time low, the Trinamool Congress on Monday slammed the Centre for alleged economic mismanagement and wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will own the responsibility or pin the blame on the opposition ruled states.

The TMC said the union finance ministry has failed to tackle the problem and apprehended that the country is heading to a deeper economic crisis. The rupee extended its losses and slumped 60 paise to close at a record low of 77.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, pressured by the strength of the American currency overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Related stories

BJP Will Not Rest Till It Uproots TMC's Tyrannical Rule From Bengal: Amit Shah

“RUPEE weakens to ALL-TIME LOW! REASON: - Economic slowdown - Surging inflation - Widening trade deficit - Persistent capital outflows PM@narendramodi, will you take responsibility of your failures or blame the opposition-ruled states for this too?” the AITC tweeted.

TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the country is heading to the "worst economic crisis the country has witnessed since Independence". “The country has never witnessed such a situation. It seems the country is heading towards a deeper economic crisis. The union finance ministry is completely clueless on how to tackle the situation. So far as policies of the union government are concerned, there seems to be no respite in the near future,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National TMC Union Finance Ministry Economic Crisis Eco Mismanagement Slams The Centre Independence Surging Inflation Tackle The Problem Apprehended Capital Outflows
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star