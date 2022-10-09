Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Time Has Come To Become 'Ruler Society': Mayawati's Call To Bahujan Samaj

Mayawati made a series of tweets on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram and called on her followers to seek power. "Bahujan Samaj has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights in the 75 years after Independence. Now they will have to join the campaign to become 'Hukmran Samaj' with full force. 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 5:00 pm

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Sunday said that "Bahujan Samaj" has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights and now they have to join the campaign to become "Hukmran Samaj" (ruler society).  

Mayawati made a series of tweets on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram and called on her followers to seek power. "Bahujan Samaj has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights in the 75 years after Independence. Now they will have to join the campaign to become 'Hukmran Samaj' with full force. 

"Any next election in UP can be your test, in which success can prove to be a new ray of hope," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. She went on to call "power" a "master key" which can open all doors of progress. "That is why this campaign must continue at all costs. This is today's message and this work has to be done with determination," she said.

Mayawati paid her tributes to Kanshiram for making "Bahujan Samaj a political power" and a "ruling community" in UP. "I pay respect and homage to founder of BAMCEF, DS4, and Bahujan Samaj Party Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram ji, on his death anniversary. Heartfelt thanks to all his followers who are paying respect to him," she added.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Time Has Come Ruler Society Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Death Anniversary Series Of Tweets Constitutional Rights Legal Rights Hukmran Samaj Campaign
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics