Three Tamil Nadu Workers Die In Hotel Septic Tank Accident In Kerala

Workers suffocated while cleaning a hotel septic tank in Kattappana, Idukki district, raising concerns over labour safety.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala worker deaths Tamil Nadu workers Kerala Manual scavenging
The three men were eventually pulled out and rushed to hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead. File Photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three workers from Tamil Nadu died after suffocating inside a hotel septic tank in Kattappana.

  • Rescue efforts were hampered due to the small size of the manhole and required breaking a portion of the tank.

  • The incident highlights ongoing safety risks for workers in hazardous cleaning tasks.

Three workers from Tamil Nadu died after suffocating inside a septic tank of a hotel in Kattappana, Idukki district, on Tuesday night, police said.

According to PTI, one of the workers had entered the manhole to clean the tank when he got trapped inside. Two others attempted to rescue him but collapsed as well.

Police said one of the deceased hailed from Cumbum in Theni district, while the other two were from Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.

SC pulls up PWD for manual scavenging - null
Supreme Court Pulls Up PWD After Manual Scavengers Found Cleaning At Its Own Gate

BY Outlook News Desk

Local residents told television channels that rescuers initially struggled to enter the tank because of the small size of the manhole. “A portion of the tank was broken to launch the rescue mission,” one resident said.

The three men were eventually pulled out and rushed to hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead, PTI reported. Fellow workers had raised the alarm after the men failed to respond, prompting local people to inform police and fire personnel, officials said.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier this month, on September 22, two contract workers, Ravi (38) and Prabhu (32), had died after collapsing inside a 10-foot-deep manhole in Thiruverumbur, Trichy, due to suspected asphyxiation, according to Times Of India.

Bezwada Wilson - | file pic |
'Casteism Woven Into Our System, No Government Works To End It': Bezwada Wilson

BY Ainnie Arif

They were engaged in clearing a blockage as part of the underground drainage (UGD) Phase II project. One worker removed a "dummy block," releasing rainwater mixed with stagnant sewage, which may have produced toxic gas. Both collapsed and were later retrieved by the fire service team.

The Trichy Corporation announced a ₹30 lakh compensation for each victim and filed a complaint against the contractor for not adhering to safety procedures, TOI reported.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, raising concerns over the safety of sanitation workers.

Scenes from the play Gatar Actors essay the suffering of families of scavengers - Photo: Surendra Wankhede
Acting Away Oppression: Challenging The Societal Prejudices Behind Manual Scavenging

BY Barkha Mathur

(With inputs from PTI and Times Of India)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NZ Batters Stutter As AUS Bowlers Make Early Inroads

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

  5. RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Opposition ‘Devoid of Issues’, Will Blame SIR for Decades

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  5. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick